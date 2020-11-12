My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

It has been 16 years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz and in memory of the film, the actress rekindled some old moments.

In a video post on Instagram, the diva shared snippets of her character Mrs Sonia Roy.

Sharing her thoughts, Priyanka said that the role "was by far the boldest part" she had taken on.

She added that the role was "game-changing" for her acting career as it helped playing her future characters with "conviction and not judgement".

Take a look:







