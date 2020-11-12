My boldest role ever: Priyanka Chopra as Aitraaz hits 16 years

Can't connect right now! retry
It has been 16 years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz and in memory of the film, the actress rekindled some old moments. 

In a video post on Instagram, the diva shared snippets of her character Mrs Sonia Roy. 

Sharing her thoughts, Priyanka said that the role "was by far the boldest part" she had taken on. 

She added that the role was "game-changing" for her acting career as it helped playing her future characters with "conviction and not judgement".

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz. It was by far the boldest part I had taken on, which was a big risk at the time since I was very new in the film business. I must admit I was scared as hell but the artist inside me was crying for a chance to do something interesting and Sonia was exactly that... wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional. I will forever be grateful to the dynamic director duo of Abbas-Mustan, not only for trusting such a relative newcomer like me for this role, but for also understanding my inhibitions and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Today, 16 years later, as I look back, Aitraaz was a game changer for me. It taught me to play my characters with conviction and not judgement. #20in2020 @kareenakapoorkhan @akshaykumar Late #AmrishPuri #AbbasMustan @muktaartsltd : @filmcompanion

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



