Won't let corrupt Opposition leaders off the hook till looted money is not returned: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a public event. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his stance of not letting Opposition leaders off the hook until they return their alleged looted wealth.

The premier gave an interview to a private news channel where he lashed out at the Opposition, saying that the "pickpocketers" were trying to pressurise him to give them an NRO.

"They [Opposition] tried to blackmail the government when it came to the Financial Action Task Force bill and on the other hand, they lie and say no one is asking for an NRO," said PM Imran Khan.

The prime minister categorically said that he would not let Opposition leaders off the hook even if it means his government ends up going home. "Even if my government goes, I will not let them off the hook unless they return [stolen] money," he said.

He said that the only objective of the Opposition leaders' politics is to mint money, adding that they wanted NAB to be defanged so their corruption cases go away.

"They want to make money and also want no one to hold them accountable for it," said PM Imran. "All cases [of corruption] have been made by these two parties against themselves. Nawaz Sharif put Asif Zardari in jail [when he was prime minister]," he added.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the premier said that he had "run away abroad" after lying about his health. "Nawaz Sharif suits India, not me" he said.