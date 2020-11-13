Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain recuperating well: PML-Q

Shujaat Hussain was admitted to the hospital last week after he felt uncomfortable due to a chest infection. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is recuperating well, The News reported on Friday.

The politician was admitted to a hospital last week due to a chest infection, said a press release issued by the part. His sons Salik and Shafay, brother Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and nephew Moonis Elahi have been at his side throughout the treatment.

Earlier this week, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the veteran politician was suffering from pneumonia but his oxygen levels were normal.

During his stay at the hospital, he has had numerous visitors including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Prime Minister Imran Khan also telephone his son to inquire about the PML-Q chief's health.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Swati, premier's aide Zulfi Bukhari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and other political leaders also enquired about his health over the telephone.