PU announces results of BA, BSc online examinations

The online examinations for BA and BSc Part-II were conducted in August-September 2020. Photo: Geo.TV/File.

LAHORE: The University of Punjab on Friday announced the results of BA and BSc Part-II annual examinations 2020 that were conducted online due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued by the university, candidates can view their examination results on the varsity’s website.

Aside from the results, the university has also released the schedule for the traditional examination of BA and BSc Part-II, which will commence from December 10, 2020. Per the notification, it will be mandatory for all eligible candidates to appear in the examinations.

The notification added that in case a candidate is not satisfied with their performance in the online examination in one or more subjects, they will be able to reappear in traditional exams in December.



“The better result of the two, i.e. online or traditional exam should be considered final,” the notification stated.

The online examinations for both BA and BSc Part-II took place in August-September. It is pertinent to mention that the online exam was optional for candidates because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it was the first time that students had to take an online examination, the university also conducted a mock exam before the finals to familiarise the candidates with the exam and avoid any inconveniences.

Meanwhile, BA and BSc Part-I examinations will start from November 26, 2020, and based on the result of traditional exams, the Punjab University will announce the positions of the candidates in the said examination.

