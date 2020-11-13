Maryam Nawaz says 'useless, selected' PM Imran Khan 'just trying to get attention'

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks to media at the Swat jalsa. Geo News/via Geo.tv

SWAT: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan was "useless" and "unaware of what is going on in Pakistan" and that he was "just trying to get attention needlessly".

PM Imran Khan "keeps popping up [for attention], his role is useless, and no one cares about him," she said while addressing a public gathering in the northern areas.

Referring to the Karachi incident, the PML-N leader said her door was broken down, her husband Captain (R) Safdar was arrested, and the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Sindh got "abducted" but the prime minister did not know what was happening in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz said the prime minister was not even important enough for anyone to consider telling him about the episode.



"No one even considered Imran Khan worthy of telling. The prime minister was sleeping comfortably in his Bani Gala house [when the incident happened]," she added.

'Send Imran Khan home, that is the only cure'



"If I had to bear such humiliation on that day, I'd have thrown my resignation in his face," she said. "There is only one cure for all of Pakistan's problems and diseases and that is to send Imran Khan and his fake government home."



Maryam Nawaz called for holding clean and transparent new elections in Pakistan and for authority to be handed back to the real representatives of the people.

Speaking about the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the PML-N leader said: "Is the BRT bus running? Did any new bus catch fire?"

Using an Urdu-English pun in her comment, she took a jibe at PM Imran Khan, saying: "He introduced a bus that is as be-bas [helpless] as he is; those buses fail to operate just like his fake government."



Maryam Nawaz lambasted the premier further, noting that the prime minister vowed to build a Metrobus in Rs8 billion but now, its cost had ballooned to Rs126 billion and the plan was still incomplete.

"Who was the person who claimed he would throw Rs200 billion in the IMF's face?

"Today, the IMF slaps him in the face everyday," Maryam Nawaz mentioned.