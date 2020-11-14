Ranveer Singh gushes over ‘his doll’ Deepika Padukone in anniversary snaps

Ranveer Singh has set the internet ablaze with his adorably wholesome anniversary tribute to lady love Deepika Padukone.



The Bollywood hotshot took to Instagram to deliver the message and wished his beloved wife many more years full of “eternally intertwined” happiness alongside him.

He uploaded the wish alongside a picture from the couple’s wedding in Italy and wrote, "Souls eternally intertwined Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया (my doll) @deepikapadukone."

Shortly after that wholesome tribute started making rounds of social media, Deepika whipped her very own post for her husband, dubbing them both “Two peas in a pod" since "You complete me.”

Check it out below:



