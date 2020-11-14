Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Chadwick Boseman’s CGI double to be featured in ‘Black Panther 2’?

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Rumours about the late Chadwick Boseman getting featured in Black Panther 2 digitally were refuted by makers of the Marvel film.

Executive of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso spoke about chitchat regarding Chadwick’s CGI double for the upcoming film in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Clarin, as per the Wrap.

“No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” she said.

“Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really,” she added.

Boseman played the lead role of T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Academy Award-winner Marvel film.

He passed away this year in August after losing his four-year battle with colon cancer. 

