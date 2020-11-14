Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus

Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry. — Photo courtesy Twitter

Senior Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passed away on Saturday from coronavirus.

Chaudhry was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and since then was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad.

As his condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator.



Chaudhry was the host of Geo News programme "Geo Parliament" where he would discuss developments pertaining to the parliament. He was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for Daily Jang.

The senior journalist was the vice president of the National Press Club in Islamabad.



Reacting to the news of his sad demise, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said she extremely sorry to know Chaudhry has passed away. "I find it hard to believe," she wrote.









