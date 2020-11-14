Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Geo journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passes away from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry. — Photo courtesy Twitter

Senior Geo News journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passed away on Saturday from coronavirus.

Chaudhry was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and since then was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad.

As his condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator.

Chaudhry was the host of Geo News programme "Geo Parliament" where he would discuss developments pertaining to the parliament. He was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for Daily Jang.

The senior journalist was the vice president of the National Press Club in Islamabad.

Reacting to the news of his sad demise, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said she extremely sorry to know Chaudhry has passed away. "I find it hard to believe," she wrote.



