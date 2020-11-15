Hafeez pins hopes on Lahore Qalandars

Karachi: Experienced Lahore Qalandars batsman Mohammad Hafeez is hopeful of Lahore Qalandars achieving in this season which they haven’t been able to achieve so far in PSL.

Hafeez helped Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi in eliminator-1 of the PSL on Saturday night with his 74 off 46.

Qalandars, who finishes bottom on each of four previous seasons, will now play Multan Sultans in eliminator-2 on Sunday to secure berth in the final.

And, Mohammad Hafeez is very much confident of doing it.

“The way we handled the situation today and the way we won this game against Zalmi, it has given us the confidence and self belief that we can do it,” Hafeez told media after the game.

“We have got the momentum and we will go against Multan Sultans with confidence and hopeful of doing what we haven’t been able to do in previous season,” said the veteran all rounder.

Hafeez promised that his side will not disappoint the fans and will provide them something to cheer.

“We will try not only to qualify for the final but also to lift the trophy,” he said.

The experienced all rounder added that he was always positive while chasing 171 against Zalmi, despite hiccups in middle.

He added that he had the plan in his mind and played according to the plan and teammates contributed well alongside.

“I was always positive about the game, I didn’t let negative thoughts or any fear of consequences come in my mind, I remained focus to my game and I’m happy that players contributed towards team’s cause,” he added.

“Although, we have won today but there are areas were we need improvements, specially batting in power play and bowling in death overs, hope we will learn from mistakes and do better in second eliminator on Sunday,” he concluded.