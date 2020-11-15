India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi





Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India is trying to sabotage the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan by using its territory for subversive activities against Pakistan.



Addressing a press conference in Multan to shed light on the 'irrefutable evidence' that the Pakistan Army and the Foreign Office found regarding India's state-sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan, the foreign minister said that the neighbouring state is trying to destabilise Pakistan.

"India also wants to deteriorate the situation in Gilgit Baltistan (GB). This country's interference has become an issue for Pakistan's security and prosperity," FM Qureshi said.

FM Qureshi stressed that Pakistan has to understand India's intentions and make its plans unsuccessful, adding that New Delhi is fully aware of Pakistan's capabilities.



"Even though the world knows our capabilities, going on nuclear war is equivalent to committing suicide," he said. "We both are nuclear-armed states, so the world must take notice of India's plans. It is trying to instigate terrorism in Pakistan."

On Saturday, November 14, Pakistan presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," the FM had said while addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

During the detailed briefing, Qureshi and Maj Gen Iftikhar highlighted how India is promoting terrorism with not only the use of its own soil but also neighbouring countries and has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.