WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

NAGAR KHAS: In the bitterly cold weather of Pakistan's northern areas, a nonagenarian came out to cast his vote in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.



The 98-year-old, Sha'aban Ali, a resident of Nagar in Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar District, arrived at the Jafarabad 21 polling station to cast his vote despite the freezing temperatures and mobility issues.



Elderly voters have been active in voting in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020, with many in Diamer's Chilas-II constituency also reaching the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes.

Earlier in the day, an 80-year-old physically disabled man surprised a lot of people when he turned up at a polling station using crutches to vote.



Many elderly voters in Diamer's Chilas-II constituency also reached the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Hopping on one leg and holding his body with the weight of his crutches, the man told Geo News that he had come out to vote as people in his area were facing issues.



There were no proper roads in his area, he said, adding that a dispensary was the need of the hour for the constituents.

People in Pakistan's northern areas are casting their votes in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 today after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, PML-N, and the PPP as well as other political parties.