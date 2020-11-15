Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

NAGAR KHAS: In the bitterly cold weather of Pakistan's northern areas, a nonagenarian came out to cast his vote in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

The 98-year-old, Sha'aban Ali, a resident of Nagar in Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar District, arrived at the Jafarabad 21 polling station to cast his vote despite the freezing temperatures and mobility issues.

Elderly voters have been active in voting in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020, with many in Diamer's Chilas-II constituency also reaching the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes.

Also read: Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Vote-counting starts

Earlier in the day, an 80-year-old physically disabled man surprised a lot of people when he turned up at a polling station using crutches to vote.

Many elderly voters in Diamer's Chilas-II constituency also reached the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

Hopping on one leg and holding his body with the weight of his crutches, the man told Geo News that he had come out to vote as people in his area were facing issues.

Read more: 80-year-old physically disabled man comes out to vote in Diamer

There were no proper roads in his area, he said, adding that a dispensary was the need of the hour for the constituents.

People in Pakistan's northern areas are casting their votes in the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 today after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, PML-N, and the PPP as well as other political parties.

More From Pakistan:

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Polling time ends, counting of votes start

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Polling time ends, counting of votes start
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1
PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks

PM Imran Khan's commerce adviser to lead delegation to Afghanistan for trade talks
Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges

Former PML-N Leader Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested on corruption charges
Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote
Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state

Sindh govt vows to restore Karachi’s playgrounds to their original state
India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India using its territory to sabotage CPEC, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister

Coronavirus: Smart lockdowns better than shutting down all schools, says Punjab education minister
Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs

Karachi wedding hall owners reject new coronavirus SOPs
PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents
Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'

Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'
State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

State and its agents cannot be allowed to use power and authority to silence voices: IHC

Latest

view all