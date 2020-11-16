Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Those involved in the gruesome murder would be brought to justice soon, Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur vowed. Geo.tv/Illustration

PESHAWAR: The city's top cop said Sunday a child who was found dead in Badaber was neither sexually abused nor had his organs been removed.

Peshawar's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gandapur denied that the kidney or any other organs of the child were removed. He quoted doctors as saying that the kid was not raped before his murder either.

CCPO Gandapur noted that an inquiry committee was formed under senior superintendent of police (SSP) for investigation, Nausher Khan, to probe the child's murder.

An investigation has been launched, he added, noting that several people living in the vicinity of the crime scene were included in it. In the light of the evidence, both "conventional and non-conventional methods are being used", he said.

Those involved in the gruesome murder would be brought to justice soon, he vowed.

More From Pakistan:

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student
Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say

Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say
GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly
Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis

Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis
'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore

'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore
Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards
Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad

Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad
Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts

Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts
PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'

PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1
WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

WATCH: In bitter cold, 98-year-old man comes out to cast vote in GB Election 2020

Latest

view all