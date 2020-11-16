Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Those involved in the gruesome murder would be brought to justice soon, Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur vowed. Geo.tv/Illustration

PESHAWAR: The city's top cop said Sunday a child who was found dead in Badaber was neither sexually abused nor had his organs been removed.



Peshawar's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gandapur denied that the kidney or any other organs of the child were removed. He quoted doctors as saying that the kid was not raped before his murder either.

CCPO Gandapur noted that an inquiry committee was formed under senior superintendent of police (SSP) for investigation, Nausher Khan, to probe the child's murder.



An investigation has been launched, he added, noting that several people living in the vicinity of the crime scene were included in it. In the light of the evidence, both "conventional and non-conventional methods are being used", he said.

Those involved in the gruesome murder would be brought to justice soon, he vowed.