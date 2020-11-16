Child, two women among eight killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera

At least eight people were killed including two women and a child when a bus fell into a ravine near Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Monday.

According to Geo News, at least 11 passengers were injured in the accident. Seven out of the eight deceased died on the spot while the eighth victim died at the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.

The local police said the bus fell from a hill when its driver tried to clear the road to save another vehicle from falling.

Four severely wounded passengers have been moved to a hospital in Peshawar while others are receiving treatment at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.



