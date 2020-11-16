Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab anti-corruption establishment to probe 37 politicians for fraud

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

PML-N leaders (right to left) Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Khawaja Asif. Photo: File

The Anti-Corruption Establishment of the Punjab government on Monday decided to launch an investigation into the activities of 37 politicians.

Presiding over a meeting, anti-corruption Punjab's director-general Gohar Nafees said that the department will also probe existing MPAs and MNAs as some of them have been accused of occupying government lands through illegal means.

"Some MPAs and MNAs have also allegedly damaged the national kitty by carrying out fraudulent activities in different projects," Nafees said. 

"To that end, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has approved an investigation into the activities of several PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Asif, and Rana Mubashir.

According to sources, other politicians who have been included in the anti-corruption establishment's list include Malik Mohammad Afzal Hinjra, Malik Mohammad Ajmal Hinjra, Mian Riaz, Ibadullah Khan, Rana Muhammad Azeem, Ashraf Abbas Dogar, Riaz Goraya, Mian Zulfiqar, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Sohail Shaukat Butt, and Ghazali Saleem Butt.

"The cases are being registered in the light of concrete evidence. Those involved are being arrested," Gohar Nafees said. 

A day ago, the anti-corruption wing in Multan arrested former PML-N leader and MPA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar from his home. He was accused of fraud and presenting fake documents. 

More From Pakistan:

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Women candidates put up a fight but fail to bag seats

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Women candidates put up a fight but fail to bag seats
Coronavirus in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan addresses nation after NCC meeting

Coronavirus in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan addresses nation after NCC meeting

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 2

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 2
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: My election has been stolen, says Bilawal Bhutto

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: My election has been stolen, says Bilawal Bhutto
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI candidates trounce former chief ministers from PPP, PML-N

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI candidates trounce former chief ministers from PPP, PML-N
Highest in four months: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate shoots up to 7.2%

Highest in four months: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate shoots up to 7.2%
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Maryam says PTI couldn't win majority despite 'rigging'

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Maryam says PTI couldn't win majority despite 'rigging'
Child, two women among 10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera

Child, two women among 10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz
Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon garners heaps of praises in China

Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon garners heaps of praises in China
TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange

TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange

Latest

view all