Punjab anti-corruption establishment to probe 37 politicians for fraud

PML-N leaders (right to left) Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and Khawaja Asif. Photo: File

The Anti-Corruption Establishment of the Punjab government on Monday decided to launch an investigation into the activities of 37 politicians.

Presiding over a meeting, anti-corruption Punjab's director-general Gohar Nafees said that the department will also probe existing MPAs and MNAs as some of them have been accused of occupying government lands through illegal means.

"Some MPAs and MNAs have also allegedly damaged the national kitty by carrying out fraudulent activities in different projects," Nafees said.

"To that end, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has approved an investigation into the activities of several PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Asif, and Rana Mubashir.

According to sources, other politicians who have been included in the anti-corruption establishment's list include Malik Mohammad Afzal Hinjra, Malik Mohammad Ajmal Hinjra, Mian Riaz, Ibadullah Khan, Rana Muhammad Azeem, Ashraf Abbas Dogar, Riaz Goraya, Mian Zulfiqar, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Sohail Shaukat Butt, and Ghazali Saleem Butt.

"The cases are being registered in the light of concrete evidence. Those involved are being arrested," Gohar Nafees said.

A day ago, the anti-corruption wing in Multan arrested former PML-N leader and MPA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar from his home. He was accused of fraud and presenting fake documents.