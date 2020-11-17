TLP calls off Faizabad sit-in after successful negotiations with govt

The TLP workers called off the sit-ins shortly after the government managed to negotiate successfully with the party. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has ended its Faizabad protest after an announcement by its leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The development comes shortly after successful negotiations between the government and the TLP leadership late night.

The Punjab government then issued a notification for the release of detained workers of the TLP on Tuesday.

The TLP workers dispersed peacefully after Rizvi made the announcement from the stage.

According to the notification, the police and jail authorities across Punjab have been asked to issue the release orders. Over 80 TLP workers were reportedly arrested for staging unlawful protests and clashing with the police.

The police said 400 arrests were made in Rawalpindi as of Sunday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri spearheaded the talks with the protesters. He was given the task by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

TLP workers had staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange causing massive disruption to the daily lives of the residents of the twin cities.