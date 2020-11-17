Can't connect right now! retry
Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday decided to impose a 15-day lockdown starting November 20 in a bid to contain the rising spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made after the region's cabinet was briefed on the latest coronavirus situation. As per details, the government will impose a lockdown in all districts simultaneously.

Public gatherings, including weddings, have been banned, while religious gatherings and funeral prayers will be carried out under COVID-19 SOPs.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17

Keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutes, the government is closing down schools. It is also requesting locals and Kashmiris based abroad to avoid travel.

All businesses and offices will remain closed while the government offices will operate at 50% capacity. Only essential services will be allowed under coronavirus SOPs.

The government will announce the lockdown at a press briefing later today. 

COVID-19 in Pakistan

The coronavirus claimed 33 lives across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, according to data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 7,193 — with the last 193 deaths being reported in just eight days.

The NCOC data shows Pakistan recorded 14,606 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days, bringing the total tally to 361,082 today with 2,050 new cases. The number of active cases stands at 29,055.

The case positivity rate also shot up to 7% this week. The recovery rate is steady at 90% as a total of 324,834 COVID-19 have survived the virus.


