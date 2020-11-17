Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif being treated for severe kidney pain: Maryam Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif meets party leaders, in this picture, before heading for a medical checkup in London. Photo: Geo News screengrab

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif is being treated for "severe kidney pain", said his daughter and the party's vice president, Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday. 

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister could not participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting that was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman due to the pain. 

"MNS could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for therefore I am representing him. Would request for prayers," she tweeted. 

Geo News reporter Murtaza Ali Shah tweeted that according to hospital sources, Nawaz had undergone CT Scan and blood tests. "He has kidney stones for which he is being treated," tweeted Shah. 

Earlier this year, medical records from a UK hospital showed that Nawaz was suffering from various ailments, including a severe cardiac disease. 

The Royal Brompton Hospital had issued three reports: Rubidium Cardiac PET-CT scan on three pages; Holter Analysis on 16 pages; and Echocardiogram on three pages.

Separately, Dr David Lawrence had also issued a medical summary based on reports by the Royal Brompton and Guy's and St Thomas' hospitals.

The Royal Brompton reports said that Nawaz Sharif has significant areas of compromised perfusion (blood supply to heart) and there is element of impaired cardiac function as well. The reports said that the former Pakistani premier's heart is at risk of heart attack or an adverse cardiac event.

Both the Royal Brompton and Dr David Lawrence had recommended urgent heart intervention which is important for Nawaz Sharif's health and life. The reports also said that Nawaz Sharif cannot undergo the invasive procedure unless cleared by the haematologists, as his platelet counts were variable and unstable.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: What are the PSL final match timings?

'Shut the schools down now': Sindh Investments website gets hacked

PSL2020 final between Karachi, Lahore triggers Twitter debate on Nihari, Biryani, and Pulao

Ahsan Iqbal claims GB election commissioner told him 'no one listens' to him

Rising coronavirus cases: AJK govt to impose 15-day lockdown

Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election

India does not qualify for seat in UNSC, says Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram

FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel

No winter vacations in Sindh schools this year: Saeed Ghani

Who is Bakhtawar's soon-to-be-husband? Family shares new details

PM Imran Khan okays advance booking of COVID-19 vaccine

'Practice the democracy you preach,' Shibli Faraz tells opposition after GB polls

