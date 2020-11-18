Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner

Wasim Akram achieved the feat after winning the PSL trophy for the second time with the Karachi Kings. Photo: File

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram now has a rare accolade to his name. He is the first person to have won the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League twice.

The statistic was shared by Cricinfo in a tweet a day after the PSL final that led Akram's team - Karachi Kings - to victory.

Akram was the bowling coach for IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders from 2010 to 2017.

During his time with the team, the IPL franchise won in 2012 and 2014 under the captaincy of former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir.

Ever since the start of the PSL, the left-arm pacer had been involved with one of the franchises.

Akram had joined PSL's most successful franchise Islamabad United as its cricket director in 2016. It eventually won the trophy.

After completing two stints with Islamabad, Akram joined the Multan Sultans as the team director when the team joined the PSL.

In 2019, however, the former southpaw again switched sides and joined the Karachi Kings as its president.

They won their first PSL title with Akram, who was also working as the acting coach of the franchise after the untimely death of Dean Jones.