SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition

Sindh government’s home secretary has been ordered to make arrangements. Photo: File

KKARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to provide increased security to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision was announced by a two-member bench comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito while hearing a petition filed by the PPP in 2016 seeking improved security.

The petition said reports by security agencies suggested Bilawal's life was under threat. It sought permission to travel in bulletproof vehicles with tinted windows and personal security guards. "My mother also lost her life to terrorists," the petition quoted Bilawal.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general informed the bench that there was no policy outlining the security of politicians.

In concluding the petition, the court allowed tinted vehicles and personal security and also directed the Sindh government to ensure the PPP chairman was provided foolproof security when he visited public places.