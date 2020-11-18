Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Sindh government’s home secretary has been ordered to make arrangements. Photo: File

KKARACHI: Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the provincial government to provide increased security to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The decision was announced by a two-member bench comprising Justice Karim Khan Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito while hearing a petition filed by the PPP in 2016 seeking improved security.

The petition said reports by security agencies suggested Bilawal's life was under threat. It sought permission to travel in bulletproof vehicles with tinted windows and personal security guards. "My mother also lost her life to terrorists," the petition quoted Bilawal.

Read more: Bilawal vows to continue protest against 'rigged' Gilgit Baltistan elections

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general informed the bench that there was no policy outlining the security of politicians.

In concluding the petition, the court allowed tinted vehicles and personal security and also directed the Sindh government to ensure the PPP chairman was provided foolproof security when he visited public places.

More From Pakistan:

England to tour Pakistan in October 2021

England to tour Pakistan in October 2021
Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption

Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: 'Opposition could've won majority by jointly contesting polls'

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: 'Opposition could've won majority by jointly contesting polls'
Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar

Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar
Sargodha man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl

Sargodha man arrested for rape, murder of nine-year-old girl
IHC observes contradiction in govt's coronavirus policies

IHC observes contradiction in govt's coronavirus policies
PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy

PM Imran Khan to arrive in Kabul tomorrow, confirms Pakistani envoy
Winter is coming: Karachi wakes up to coldest morning of the month

Winter is coming: Karachi wakes up to coldest morning of the month
Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner

Wasim Akram is now a two-time PSL, IPL winner
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector
NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition

NA panel clears CPEC Authority Bill 2020 despite opposition

Latest

view all