Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

You have to run a city like a country for its success, says PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the business community in Faislabad. Screengrab

FAISLABAD: For a city to be successful, it has to be run like a country, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the business community in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

PM Imran said that it is the primary responsibility of the government to provide facilities to its people adding that Faisalabad can never be fixed from provincial development funds.

"If we think we can run Lahore from the development funds of Punjab, it will leave the rest of Punjab far behind," he said.

Read more: IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

While giving examples of New York, Tehran and London, the premier said that the world's successful cities operate independently.

“The idea is to run a city like a country. It is necessary to have a strong local government system to solve problems," the PM said.

He assured the business community that the government is working on creating facilities for their ease.

He then discussed Pakistan's financial position and said that the country has never taken as many loans as it has currently.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PM Office had said the premier is scheduled to meet leading textile exporters, interact with factory workers during his trip. PTI lawmakers from the city are also expected to call on the prime minister.

He also inaugurated Kashmir underpass near the Kanal road, a model police station in civil lines and a soup kitchen outside the railway stations.

PM Imran was accompanied by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

More From Pakistan:

KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines
8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar

8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar
'A man incapable of running a union council was tasked with running a country,' says Maryam in Mansehra rally

'A man incapable of running a union council was tasked with running a country,' says Maryam in Mansehra rally
PMC's 'important' announcement regarding recognition of foreign colleges

PMC's 'important' announcement regarding recognition of foreign colleges
Air quality in Pakistan and India worsening every day, experts warn

Air quality in Pakistan and India worsening every day, experts warn
PM Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad on day-long visit

PM Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad on day-long visit
Pakistan Army ready to enhance defence, security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan Army ready to enhance defence, security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces: COAS Bajwa
SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition

SHC directs Sindh govt to provide Bilawal 'foolproof' security in a 2016 petition
Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption

Ex-FIA deputy director Sajjad Bajwa accuses PM Imran Khan and his aides of corruption
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: 'Opposition could've won majority by jointly contesting polls'

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: 'Opposition could've won majority by jointly contesting polls'
Zafar Mirza censures PDM for defying SOPs amid coronavirus resurge

Zafar Mirza censures PDM for defying SOPs amid coronavirus resurge
Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar

Karachi court quashes FIR against PML-N's Captain Safdar

Latest

view all