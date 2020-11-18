KU awards 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, degrees in various disciplines

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Files

The Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi, has awarded 42 PhD, 32 MPhil, and six MS Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.



The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said that the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU’s vice-chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

According to the registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Ayeza Naeem (Microbiology), Zobia Israr Ahmed (Econommics), Tayyaba Asif, Syeda Bushra Zafar and Fariha Ibrahim (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Sindhu Zahid and Humera Inayat (Chemistry [HEJ]), Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mushtaq Ullah Hashmi and Mairaj Ali (Quran and Sunnah), Wizra Saeed, Saima Bint-e-Saif, Munazzah Mansoor, Sakina Raza Khan, Maryam Siddiqui and Sabahat Naseem (Clinical Psychology), Muhammad Awais (Mathematics), Shahana Wahid and Jaweria Tahir (Pharmacology), M. Tariq Khan, Shabana Qazi, M. Adnan Khan and Kulsoom Fatima (Islamic Learning), Hikmat Ullah (Islamic History), Uzma Manzoor, Nimra Qureshi and M. Amin (Zoology), Syed Masood Raza, Syed Kamran Abbas Naqvi, Quura Tul Ain Sheikh and M. Asif Shamim (Applied Economics [AERC]), Zarina Arshad and Zainab Khan (Chemistry), Fatima Akhtar Salim (Mass Communication), M. Rasheed Arshad (Philosophy), Gul-e-Hina Kaleem (Marine Biology), Jaweria Tahir (History) sager Hussain (Nematology [NNRC]), Shumaila (Botany), Khalid Mehmood (Molecular Medicine), Sara Qadeer and Sarwat Yousuf (Biochemistry).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees awarded to Sadaf Raza, Syeda Areesha Zaidi, M. Mohsin Mannan, Fehmina Khan and Fatima Haider (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Qazi M. Salman and Nighat Jahan (Applied Economics [AERC]), Rabia Khatoon, Sehrish Jamal and Zainab (Chemistry [HEJ]), Sehrosh Naz Khan, Sarmad Bin Saleem and Uroosa Aslam (Chemistry), Sidra Mohiuddin, Syeda Hafiza Afsheen Zafar and Ifrah Jawaid (Pharmacology), Sherif Ullah Khan (Education), Kamran Shahzad (Criminology), Anam Raees (Physics), Fayyaz Nawaz Soomro (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Rabbia Muneer and Malik Munib ur Rehman (Molecular Medicine), M. Imad Ansari (Microbiology), Owais Anwer (Usool-ud-din), Syeda Shumaila Laeeq Bukhari (Economics), Faiza Anwar Ansari (Genetics), Zuber Ali (Geography), Rimsha Aftab (Psychology), Umair Khan and Hussain Islam (Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies).

The KU registrar said that the MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Ayesha Shoeb (Public Administration), Hadia Iqbal, Anila Raza and Nayab Naseer (Teacher Education), Muhammad Saifullah (Geography [RS/GIS]), and Maria Jawed Khan (Education).