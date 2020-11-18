Karachi Circular Railway faces setback over failure to clear 14km track

A coach of the Karachi Circular Railway can be seen. — Facebook/Files

Pakistan Railways officials on Wednesday announced that the Karachi Circular Railway's initial route that was planned for its resumption after two decades has been changed over failure to timely clear a portion of the tracks.



Originally, the first KCR train was scheduled to depart from the Orangi station at 7am on November 19, followed by subsequent departures at 10am, 1pm, and 4pm, and was to move between Orangi and Pipri.



The distance between both stations is 60 kilometres and includes Landhi, Malir, Drigh Road, Cantt, City, Kemari, Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Gulbai, Site, and Shah Abdul Latif.

The KCR will now move between Pipri and City station, officials said on Wednesday. It will not travel between Orangi and City stations as planned, as the 14-km long track between the two could not be cleared.



"Railway engineers and experts have not given a clearance for the 14-km track," the officials said, adding: "Level crossing on the 14-km route to Orangi station is a big problem."

Meanwhile, sources said that the train cannot travel at more than 35km/h on the 14-km track.

According to the sources, the trains are not in the condition required to travel at 50km/h.

The railway management shall make the circular train operational on the 14-km track between December 15 and 30, while from tomorrow, November 19, a 46-km track will be functional.

The KCR is set to resume operations after two decades.

It has two locomotives and 11 coaches — each with the capacity to transport 100 passengers, 64 on seats and 36 standing.

A uniform fare of Rs50 per travel has also been fixed.