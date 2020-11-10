Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

KCR revival: SC issues contempt notice to Pakistan Railways, Sindh govt

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

The SC bench after issuing the notices adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Railways and Sindh government over failure to implement orders pertaining to the Karachi Circular Railway.

The notice was issued by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case related to the revival of KCR.

The bench directed Sindh chief secretary, railways secretary, and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director-general to appear in person in the next hearing and brief the court on why the project is still not operational.

"We will call everyone. If need be, even the premier and chief minister will be called," observed the top judge.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Read more: Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi

SC orders 

In February, a three-member bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had directed Pakistan Railways and Sindh government to remove all encroachments from the lands meant for the long-delayed circular railway system in the metropolis within six months. 

directed the Pakistan Railways and Sindh government authorities to carry out the operation for removal of encroachments from all the lands meant for the long-delayed KCR to start its operations within six months.

Read more: Sindh govt fully cooperating for Karachi’s circular Railway project, says Rashid

The KCR project

Initiated in 1964, the old KCR route started from Drigh Road and ended in downtown Karachi. After suffering losses for years, it ceased operations in 1999.

The Karachi Circular Railways revival project includes the transformation of the old route into a mass transit system with the total length of the railway track expected to be 50 kilometers. 

More From Pakistan:

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces’ joint exercise underway in Tarbela

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces’ joint exercise underway in Tarbela

Coronavirus SOPs: Punjab mulls alternative options to NCOC's indoor wedding ban

Coronavirus SOPs: Punjab mulls alternative options to NCOC's indoor wedding ban
PMC's last call for MDCAT 2020 applicants

PMC's last call for MDCAT 2020 applicants
PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz complains about suffering coronavirus in jail

PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz complains about suffering coronavirus in jail
Pfizer, BioNtech's coronavirus vaccine not suitable for Pakistan: Dr Atta ur Rehman

Pfizer, BioNtech's coronavirus vaccine not suitable for Pakistan: Dr Atta ur Rehman
Sindh Police declares FIR against PML-N's Capt Safdar 'fake'

Sindh Police declares FIR against PML-N's Capt Safdar 'fake'
Indian High Commission counsel given one week to get instructions from Jadhav

Indian High Commission counsel given one week to get instructions from Jadhav
With assets in UAE, Azam Swati and Taj Afridi are richest among Pakistan's senators

With assets in UAE, Azam Swati and Taj Afridi are richest among Pakistan's senators
MDCAT 2020 syllabus: PMC under fire again as #DelayMDCAT trends on Twitter

MDCAT 2020 syllabus: PMC under fire again as #DelayMDCAT trends on Twitter
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10
Smart lockdowns in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan to contain COVID-19 spread

Smart lockdowns in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan to contain COVID-19 spread
PTI will clean sweep Gilgit-Baltistan elections: PM Imran Khan

PTI will clean sweep Gilgit-Baltistan elections: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all