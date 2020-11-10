KCR revival: SC issues contempt notice to Pakistan Railways, Sindh govt

The SC bench after issuing the notices adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Railways and Sindh government over failure to implement orders pertaining to the Karachi Circular Railway.

The notice was issued by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case related to the revival of KCR.

The bench directed Sindh chief secretary, railways secretary, and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director-general to appear in person in the next hearing and brief the court on why the project is still not operational.

"We will call everyone. If need be, even the premier and chief minister will be called," observed the top judge.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Read more: Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi

SC orders

In February, a three-member bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had directed Pakistan Railways and Sindh government to remove all encroachments from the lands meant for the long-delayed circular railway system in the metropolis within six months.

directed the Pakistan Railways and Sindh government authorities to carry out the operation for removal of encroachments from all the lands meant for the long-delayed KCR to start its operations within six months.

Read more: Sindh govt fully cooperating for Karachi’s circular Railway project, says Rashid

The KCR project

Initiated in 1964, the old KCR route started from Drigh Road and ended in downtown Karachi. After suffering losses for years, it ceased operations in 1999.

The Karachi Circular Railways revival project includes the transformation of the old route into a mass transit system with the total length of the railway track expected to be 50 kilometers.