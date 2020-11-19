Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxe Delhi abode: See photos

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are allowing one lucky winner of a contest into their majestic home

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has let fans inside his New Delhi home, swelling with class and luxury in each corner.

The superstar’s interior designer wife Gauri Khan has partnered with a travel brand to allow one lucky winner of a contest into their majestic home, photos of which have now gone viral on social media.

The thoughtfully designed luxe abode houses some of the family’s most cherished memories in the form of framed photos on its walls, along with treasured memorabilia displayed in each corner.

Speaking about their home to New Idea, the couple had said: “The city Delhi, holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home.”

