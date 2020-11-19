12 Pakistani teachers make it to Stanford University’s top scientist list

Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Photo: Reuters

LAHORE: Twelve Pakistani teachers have made it to a list of the world’s top 2% scientists compiled by Stanford University.

Nine of them are from Punjab University and three from Government College University, Lahore.

The US-based Stanford University recently released a list that represents the top 2% of the most-cited scientists in multiple disciplines. The list comprises around 160,000 persons.

The Punjab University college’s spokesperson said Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Mohammad Sharif and Dr Mohammad Akram were selected by Stanford for their lifetime research.

Six more researchers from Punjab University were selected in the category for international examination of one-year research papers, the spokesperson said.

They are Dr Hafiz Azhar, Dr Zeeshan Yousuf, Dr Mohammad Younis, Dr Saima Arshad, Dr Abdur Rehman and Dr Noman Raza.

Dr Mahmood is the only professor in South Asia to have received an award in Information and Library Science.

Over 81 professors were recognized in the lifetime research work list.

Professor Dr Mjuahid Abbas, Professor Dr Zakaullah and Dr Abdul Sattar Nizami were the educationists selected from Government College University, Lahore.

Government College University, Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the teachers and said the professors were honoured to be among the world's best researchers.