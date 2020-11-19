Can't connect right now! retry
US assures Pakistan of 'continued assistance' in Afghanistan peace process: ISPR

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

United States Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan calls on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

The United States Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan called on Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday to assure him of Washington's "continued assistance" in the Afghan peace process. 

The US dignitary, Angela Aggeler, called on the army chief to discuss matters of mutual interest that included the regional security situation and the peace process in Afghanistan. 

The statement from Aggeler comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Kabul where he will hold talks with President Ashraf Ghani and most likely discuss the Afghan peace process in great detail. 

Read more: Abandoning Afghanistan peace process for any reason would be 'a great travesty': PM Imran Khan

"The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process," read the statement by the ISPR. 

Pakistan has mediated and convinced the two warring parties in Afghanistan — the Taliban and the Afghan government — to come to the table for talks. 

Read more: Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi

A historic peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban was signed in February this year in Doha, which paved the way for an Intra-Afghan dialogue to take place which would try to find a political solution to the crisis in the country. 

