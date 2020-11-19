Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal plays a shot during a PSL match. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Veteran cricketer Kamran Akmal will not be able to play in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to a shoulder injury, sources informed Geo News.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was playing for Central Punjab in the tournament.

Sources said Akmal will be replaced by Ali Shan as Central Punjab's wicketkeeper for the fourth round of the tournament, which is beginning from Friday. 

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will resume after a break due to the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

