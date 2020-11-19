Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt

Thursday Nov 19, 2020
SUKKUR: A boy jumped off from a flat to save himself from allegedly being raped, police said Wednesday.
According to police, three suspects have been arrested, while the injured boy was shifted to a hospital for medical attention.
A day earlier, two boys were allegedly raped by four men in Quetta's Kech district.
According to police, the victims' medical tests came back positive after which a case was filed.
Kashmore gang-rape: Child victim's injuries are 'serious and highly infected'
The police said one suspect was arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the other three.