Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt

SUKKUR: A boy jumped off from a flat to save himself from allegedly being raped, police said Wednesday.



According to police, three suspects have been arrested, while the injured boy was shifted to a hospital for medical attention.

A day earlier, two boys were allegedly raped by four men in Quetta's Kech district.

According to police, the victims' medical tests came back positive after which a case was filed.

The police said one suspect was arrested, while raids are being conducted to apprehend the other three.



