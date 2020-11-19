Anti-encroachment operation halts after violence erupts in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad

KARACHI: An anti-encroachment drive by the municipal administration in Mehmoodabad came to a halt on Thursday after protesters took over the Mehmoodabad fire station and blocked Korangi Expressway.

The demonstrators pelted stones, forcing administration officials tasked with the operation to seek shelter at the fire station. The protesters also blocked the Korangi Expressway which disrupted the flow of traffic.

A large number of protesters continued to gather to obstruct the operation.



Anti-encroachment officials were directed to convene at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, while police personnel and protesters are still present at Mehmoodabad nullah.

A meeting on the situation is underway in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, where the decision on the next course of action will be taken by the authorities.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had earlier directed the authorities to remove encroachments from the Mehmoodabad drain.