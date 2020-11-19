Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi at a protest. Photo: Geo.tv/file

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away, family sources informed Geo News on Thursday. 

The TLP leader was suffering from fever since the past few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago. 

After Khadim Hussain Rizvi's health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital today at 8:45 pm. He had expired before arriving for treatment, confirmed hospital sources. They added that those who accompanied Rizvi to the hospital did not provide any information about any history of the disease.  

Khadim Hussain Rizvi's body has been taken to his residence at Grand Battery Stop Multan Road where a large amount of TLP workers have gathered.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore. 

"Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death is a tragedy," said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. "We offer condolences to Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi's family," he added.  

The TLP chief was a consequential figure in the political landscape of Pakistan for the past three to four years.

His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the PML-N government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and TLP emerged as the country's fifth largest party.

More to follow


More From Pakistan:

Faisalabad man murders minor whose father exposed his lie to fiance: police

Faisalabad man murders minor whose father exposed his lie to fiance: police
Karachi University to announce new admissions on Nov 23

Karachi University to announce new admissions on Nov 23

Anti-encroachment operation halts after violence erupts in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad

Anti-encroachment operation halts after violence erupts in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad
Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt

Sukkur boy jumps off building to save himself from alleged rape attempt
Peshawar-Karachi flight suspended after mouse sneaks aboard plane

Peshawar-Karachi flight suspended after mouse sneaks aboard plane
Maiden Kabul visit: Afghan cricket team presents PM Imran Khan a signed bat

Maiden Kabul visit: Afghan cricket team presents PM Imran Khan a signed bat
British immigration minister encourages Pakistani students to choose UK for studies

British immigration minister encourages Pakistani students to choose UK for studies
PIA Havelian air crash report says pilot not to blame for tragedy

PIA Havelian air crash report says pilot not to blame for tragedy
BISE Sahiwal announces last date for submission of Matric exam form

BISE Sahiwal announces last date for submission of Matric exam form
BISE Multan announces Matric annual exams from March 6, 2021

BISE Multan announces Matric annual exams from March 6, 2021
Matric exams to commence from March 6, says BISE Sargodha

Matric exams to commence from March 6, says BISE Sargodha
BISE Faisalabad: Matric exams to begin from March 6

BISE Faisalabad: Matric exams to begin from March 6

Latest

view all