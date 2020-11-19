TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi at a protest. Photo: Geo.tv/file

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has passed away, family sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

The TLP leader was suffering from fever since the past few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.

After Khadim Hussain Rizvi's health deteriorated, he was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital today at 8:45 pm. He had expired before arriving for treatment, confirmed hospital sources. They added that those who accompanied Rizvi to the hospital did not provide any information about any history of the disease.



Khadim Hussain Rizvi's body has been taken to his residence at Grand Battery Stop Multan Road where a large amount of TLP workers have gathered.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966. For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a madressah in Jhelum and later on studied from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

"Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death is a tragedy," said Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. "We offer condolences to Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi's family," he added.

The TLP chief was a consequential figure in the political landscape of Pakistan for the past three to four years.

His party held a major sit-in in 2017 against the PML-N government. Subsequently, in the 2018 general elections, he obtained 2.2 million votes and TLP emerged as the country's fifth largest party.

