Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m

A Customs official said the suspect regularly travelled to Karachi, Lahore and Dubai to smuggle phones. Photo: Geo.tv/ files

LAHORE: At least 65 smartphones were recovered from a passenger by the Customs at the Allama Iqbal international Airport in Lahore on Friday.

Customs DC Saqib Waraich confirmed the recovery, saying that the seized phones were believed to be worth more than Rs24 million.

He said the passenger was coming from Dubai.

The suspect has been arrested.

He regularly travelled to Karachi, Lahore and Dubai, the Customs official said, adding that the passenger supplied mobile phones in the markets of Karachi and Lahore.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant was suspended after she was caught smuggling hundreds of thousands of rupees worth of gold from the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The air hostess was caught with gold bangles and bracelets on-duty on the national carrier's London-bound flight from Lahore.