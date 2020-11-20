Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

A Customs official said the suspect regularly travelled to Karachi, Lahore and Dubai to smuggle phones. Photo: Geo.tv/ files

LAHORE: At least 65 smartphones were recovered from a passenger by the Customs at the Allama Iqbal international Airport in Lahore on Friday.

Customs DC Saqib Waraich confirmed the recovery, saying that the seized phones were believed to be worth more than Rs24 million.

He said the passenger was coming from Dubai.

Read more: PIA flight attendant caught smuggling gold from Lahore airport

The suspect has been arrested.

He regularly travelled to Karachi, Lahore and Dubai, the Customs official said, adding that the passenger supplied mobile phones in the markets of Karachi and Lahore.

Earlier this year, a Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant was suspended after she was caught smuggling hundreds of thousands of rupees worth of gold from the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The air hostess was caught with gold bangles and bracelets on-duty on the national carrier's London-bound flight from Lahore. 

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi

Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount
PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally
World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date
Estimated 22.8m children not going to school in Pakistan: UNICEF

Estimated 22.8m children not going to school in Pakistan: UNICEF
KP govt hands over Nathia Gali rest houses to tourism dept

KP govt hands over Nathia Gali rest houses to tourism dept
Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral
Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi

Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi
Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Latest

view all