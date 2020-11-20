Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz says Vote Ko Izzat Do narrative will protect masses from 'Covid-18'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks to media with party leaders Rana Sanaullah, Uzma Bokhari and others. Photo: Maryam Nawaz Twitter

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday referred to the PTI government as "Covid-18", rejecting the government's demands to postpone jalsas and public gatherings as coronavirus cases rise across the country. 

Taking a swipe at the PTI government, the PML-N leader said that the Vote ko Izzat do narrative and struggle helps ward off the 'Covid-18'. 

Maryam Nawaz has often referred to the PTI government as a "disease" and has said she does not recognise either Prime Minister Imran Khan or his elected government. 

"While a mask gives you protection from COVID-19, ‘Vote ko izzat do’ narrative & struggle will protect you from ‘Covid-18’ & all such future attempts, Insha’Allah. Protect yourself, protect your vote," she wrote on Twitter. 

KP govt, PDM face-off over holding jalsas

Earlier today, the PDM said it would hold jalsa in Peshawar on November 22 as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued the notification denying permission to the PDM to hold its rally in the city due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the country. 

The notification said the matter was considered by the district administration and capital city police under Section 14 of the KP Civil Administration Act 2020. The government officials did a field assessment and held a meeting with the jalsa organisers.

But, citing a November 2 notification issued by the KP government banning large public gatherings owing to the rising coronavirus positivity rate in the community, the deputy commissioner denied permission to hold the jalsa "after considering all aspects, and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19."

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result

Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result
Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus

Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus
Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi

Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi
'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan

'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure
Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m

Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m
Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today

Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount
PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally
World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

World Children's Day: PM Imran Khan says govt striving to ensure inclusive education

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date

SHC issues notice to PMC over new MDCAT 2020 date

Latest

view all