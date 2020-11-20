Pakistan asks UN anti-terror bodies to proceed against India on basis of evidence

The office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Geo.tv/Files

Pakistan has called on the UN counter-terror bodies to proceed against India on the basis of irrefutable evidence it has provided against New Delhi's state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the groundless allegations levelled by the Prime Minister of India against Pakistan," said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan, without providing evidence, of backing suspected militants who threw grenades in Pulwama district on Thursday, injuring 12 civilians.

Islamabad rubbished the allegations, stating that they were "desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan".

The Foreign Office said that it was obvious India had accelerate its anti-Pakistan propaganda after its state sponsorship of terrorism had been exposed by Islamabad in a dossier.

"The Dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges by the Indian side will not change facts," said the foreign office.

Pakistan said India's hollow allegations of cross-border terrorism were not warranted neither did they hold weight as its own history of conducting false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan is too well-known.

"Use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it guilty under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism Conventions," said the Foreign Office. "It is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities."

In conclusion, Pakistan called on UN anti-terror bodies to proceed against India on the basis of evidence provided by it. It called on the global bodies against terrorism to urge India to "renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries’ soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan".

Pakistan exposes India in fresh dossier

Last week, Pakistan presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India's involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

"Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The press briefing had come a day after ISPR said four civilians and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in "unprovoked and indiscriminate" shelling by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) in several areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations," Qureshi had said, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in "the time of need".

"The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us," said the country's top diplomat.

"India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," foreign minister had said. He added that New Delhi not only used its own soil, but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".

"India claims itself to be the world’s biggest democracy but its actions show it is becoming a rogue state," Qureshi had said.

“We have information and evidence that India is promoting terrorism and has developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan.”

The foreign minister had said the information was "not new" for him but time had come for Islamabad to take the nation and international community into confidence.

“I feel that staying silent will no longer benefit Pakistan or regional peace and stability.”