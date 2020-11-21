Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

B-Town megastar Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan has already become a big hit in Bollywood, shortly after her debut.  

Following that, the Sacred Games star is now hoping his remaining two children, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan will also follow suit and joining the acting business.

Talking about his family’s long-standing association with films, Saif told Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny in a recent podcast: “My mother’s been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art.”

“My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already,” he went on to say.

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Saif spoke abut Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood, saying: “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction.”

“Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for,” he added. 

