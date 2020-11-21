Can't connect right now! retry
Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse

Saif Ali Khan considers cancelling autobiography over fear of abuse

B-Town superstar Saif Ali Khan had gotten fans excited recently after he revealed his autobiography is in the works.

However, it seems that the Tanhajji actor may be having second thoughts as he spoke to fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny in a podcast about him considering to drop the idea.

“Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it's too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people," he said.

"Honestly, I don't know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that's going to come my way,” he continued.

"I'm really sorry to say it, I'm going to say it, I don't think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that's so negative in India that I don't want to share my life and talk about things," he went on to say.

He then shared a story about what made him realize he should be rethinking the entire idea: "When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it's not really.”

