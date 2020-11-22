Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: What you should know about PMC's updated syllabus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

The aspiring applicants attempting the MDCAT test. Photo: Geo. tv/File

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced its updated syllabus on Sunday after holding a meeting with the National Medical and Dental Academic Board (NMDA) a day earlier.

"The National Medical and Dental Academic Board convened, 21st November 2020, to decide the academic and accreditation standards of medical education in Pakistan," reads the press release issued by the PMC.

Read more: NMDAB approves MDCAT 2020 common syllabus announced by PMC

The board also reviewed the FSc syllabi of each province and federal board, subsequently comparing the topics, which culminated in the compilation of common topics from such syllabi for inclusion in the MDCAT syllabus.

In a tweet, the medical board also confirmed that as per the tentative date, the exam will be held on 29th November.

Here is the revised version of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for aspiring applicants who will appear for the exam this year:



