Punjab govt decides against allowing PDM to hold jalsas in Lahore, Multan: sources

Activists of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, gather during the first public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

Owing to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country over the past few weeks, the Punjab government has decided that it will not allow the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold jalsas in Lahore in Multan, sources told Geo News.

As per sources, a government spokesperson said that there has been a recent surge in the number of reported COVID-19 positive cases in both the cities because of which banning public gatherings has become necessary.

"The Punjab government will issue a written notification to stop the PDM from holding jalsas," the spokesperson said according to sources, adding that all relevant agencies and institutions have unanimously agreed to the decision.

The provincial government has also announced that it will take legal action against those who violate the orders and hold jalsas without the explicit permission of the government.

PM Imran Khan warns against 'complete lockdown'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan also warned that Pakistan will be compelled to go into a complete lockdown if the coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country at the same rate, adding that the PDM will be held responsible for the consequences.

Taking to his Twitter account, the PM blamed the PDM for "deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods" by holding jalsas across the country despite the looming threat of the potentially deadly disease.



"Opposition is callously destroying people's lives & livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO. Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO," he tweeted.