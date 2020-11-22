Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Reuters

'A Suitable Boy' scenes stir trouble for Netflix in India

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country’s ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy.

The series is based on an English novel by one of India’s leading writers Vikram Seth and follows a young girl’s quest for a husband. It is directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

“It has extremely objectionable scenes that have hurt the feelings of a particular religion,” Narottam Mishra, the interior minister of the central state of Madhya Pradesh, said on Twitter.

“I’ve directed police officers to get this controversial content tested” to determine “what legal action can be taken against the producer-director of the film for hurting religious sentiments”.

Gaurav Tiwari, a leader of the youth wing of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs Madhya Pradesh, has filed a separate complaint against Netflix and warned of street protests by Hindus if the series is not taken off the platform.

A Netflix India spokesman declined comment on the police complaint. Reuters could not contact Nair.

Social media commentators say the scope for creative freedom is narrowing in India, especially when it involves any depiction of Hindu-Muslim relations.

Many Indians took to Twitter demanding a boycott of Netflix, which sees India as one of its most promising growth markets, but where its shows have faced legal challenges.

Last month, a unit of India’s Tata conglomerate withdrew a jewellery advertisement featuring a Hindu-Muslim family celebrating a baby shower, following threats to one of its stores and wide criticism on social media.

Earlier this month, the Indian government announced rules to regulate content on video streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney’s Hotstar.

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan stuns in snap from her photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan stuns in snap from her photoshoot

Kartik Aaryan marks 30th birthday with announcement of new project

Kartik Aaryan marks 30th birthday with announcement of new project

Alia Bhatt shares snap with her cat, 'muse'

Alia Bhatt shares snap with her cat, 'muse'

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry

Kriti Sanon leaves fans floored with beautiful poetry
Watch: Katrina Kaif gets tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot

Watch: Katrina Kaif gets tested for COVID-19 before resuming shoot
After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony

After quitting Bollywood, Sana Khan marries Mufti Anas in low-key ceremony
Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit

Zaira Wasim requests fans to take down her photos following her Bollywood exit
Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse

Saif Ali Khan shelves the idea of his autobiography over fear of abuse
Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made

Why Kapil Dev was ‘scared’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ being made
Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case

Akshay Kumar files defamation case after getting dragged in Sushant Singh death case
Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight

Sonakshi Sinha on being a ‘misfit’ who hates being in the spotlight
Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan hoping for Ibrahim and Taimur to make it big in Bollywood

Latest

view all