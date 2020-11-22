Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

PML-N suspends all party activities until funeral of Nawaz's mother: Aurangzeb

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: The PML-N has suspended all of its scheduled activities until the funeral of party supremo Nawaz Sharif's mother, who passed away here in London earlier today.

"We have suspended all activities of the PML-N until the funeral" of Mian Nawaz Sharif's mother, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Twitter, referring to Begum Shamim Akhtar as 'Aapi Ji,' or elder sister.

"May God give courage to the family to bear this tragedy. Aameen," she wrote.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif, as well as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the party's president, Shahbaz Sharif — had died earlier today aged 89.

PML-N's political workers gather outside the Sharif family's residence at the Avenfield Apartments in London, Britain, November 22, 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

An Alzheimer's patient, her condition had deteriorated over the past week and she could not regain her health due to old age.

PML-N workers in London gathered outside the Sharif family residence at Avenfield Apartments, where Begum Shamim Akhtar was staying.

Nawaz Sharif's mother was receiving treatment at a London hospital.

Read more: Maryam leaves PDM rally after grandmother's death, asks people for prayers

The body of the former premier's mother would be released after the Westminster Magistrates' Court coroner issues her death certificate, sources informed Geo News

The Sharif family would make arrangements to transport the body to Pakistan for burial once the death certificate is issued.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Man falls off from stage at PDM rally in Peshawar

WATCH: Man falls off from stage at PDM rally in Peshawar
Counting of votes underway in late election for Gilgit-Baltistan's GBA-3 constituency

Counting of votes underway in late election for Gilgit-Baltistan's GBA-3 constituency
France accepts Shireen Mazari's apology over 'insulting' comments on President Emmanuel Macron

France accepts Shireen Mazari's apology over 'insulting' comments on President Emmanuel Macron
Maryam Nawaz leaves PDM rally after grandmother's death, asks people for prayers

Maryam Nawaz leaves PDM rally after grandmother's death, asks people for prayers
Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, dies at 89

Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, dies at 89
Jobs in Sindh: Health Department announces opportunities for community midwives

Jobs in Sindh: Health Department announces opportunities for community midwives
PDM Peshawar jalsa: Bilawal says January will be 'govt's last month in power'

PDM Peshawar jalsa: Bilawal says January will be 'govt's last month in power'
Islamabad's citizens have a new problem: beggars with guns

Islamabad's citizens have a new problem: beggars with guns
One Pakistani soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO operation

One Pakistani soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during North Waziristan IBO operation
Nawaz Sharif will not accompany his mother's body to Pakistan due to health issues

Nawaz Sharif will not accompany his mother's body to Pakistan due to health issues
CM Punjab launches Insaaf Medicines Cards

CM Punjab launches Insaaf Medicines Cards
Throwback picture: When Imran Khan selected singer Salman Ahmad for Bangladesh series 1985

Throwback picture: When Imran Khan selected singer Salman Ahmad for Bangladesh series 1985

Latest

view all