Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

India's unprovoked fire at Pakistani wedding near border wounds 11 civilians: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Soldiers patrol the Line of Control (LoC). Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: India's unprovoked firing, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a Pakistani wedding taking place near the Line of Control (LoC) wounded at least 11 civilians, the Pakistan Army's media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the injured civilians included "6 women and 4 children".

"Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars," the ISPR said.

"Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003", it added.

