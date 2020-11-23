Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Underage marriage: SHC disposes of Arzoo's petition seeking protection from FIR against alleged husband

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The Sindh High Court building. 

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday disposed of a petition pertaining to abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of 14-year-old Arzoo Raja to 44-year-old Syed Ali Azhar.

Arzoo and her alleged husband had approached the high court seeking a restraining order against an FIR filed by the minor’s parents against Azhar. The petition was being heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice KK Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito.

In today’s hearing, the bench was informed by the police that some suspects named in the charge-sheet had procured pre-arrest bail while two were absconding. In response, the court reminded the police that it was their job to find the absconding suspects.

The court once again asked Arzoo if she wanted to return to her parents. She replied in the negative.

Irked by Arzoo’s counsel's insistence that the verdict be made in line with Islamic laws, the high court warned that it would initiate contempt of court proceedings against the lawyer if he did not stop instructing the bench. “We have decided. You may approach the Supreme Court if you want.”

The court ordered that Arzoo will remain at the shelter home and directed the government to manage her education and other needs. The bench also ordered the interior ministry to provide counselling to the minor and disposed of the petition.

The bench also directed the police to conduct a transparent investigation and submit a report to the lower court for hearing the case. 

Read more: SHC orders formation of medical board to determine Arzoo's age

Case history

In her petition, the minor had submitted that she converted to Islam and willingly married the 44-year-old man. On October 27, the bench had restrained the Frere police from making an arrest in the FIR filed by Arzoo’s parents and directed Preedy police to provide protection to the couple.

An application filed by the minor’s family seeking to move her to a shelter home was dismissed by a judicial magistrate. The parents had contended that the girl was 14-years-old and was forcibly converted and married.

The decision sparked protests across the country. Subsequently, the provincial government filed an application in the high court seeking to place Arzoo in a shelter home.

On November 2, the high court directed the police to recover the girl and move her to a shelter home. During a November 6 hearing, the bench ordered the formation of a medical board to determine her age.

On November 9, the medical board submitted that the girl was aged 14. Following this, the court sent her to a shelter home and directed the police to take legal action against Azhar for violating the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013.

Meanwhile, a judicial magistrate hearing the case has granted physical remand of the prime suspect to the police. 

More From Pakistan:

PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article

PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article
Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say

Lahore shops may close by 6 pm, sources say
PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui

PM Imran Khan’s aide pins hope on Joe Biden for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui
Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s most polluted city yet again, with 'hazardous' air quality
Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO

Pakistan, Belgium to expand bilateral trade, investment ties: FO
Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week

Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week
The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department

The sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s fire department
PTI secures another win in Gilgit Baltistan election

PTI secures another win in Gilgit Baltistan election
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021
Coronavirus updates, November 23: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 23: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23
India's unprovoked firing at Pakistani wedding near LoC wounds 11

India's unprovoked firing at Pakistani wedding near LoC wounds 11

Latest

view all