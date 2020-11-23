Can't connect right now! retry
Watch: Overjoyed students chant slogans in favour of Shafqat Mahmood after his press conference

LAHORE: Soon after he made the announcement that schools, colleges, universities and all other educational institutions will be closed from November 26 to January 10, Shafqat Mahmood became a popular man.

 At least among students, that is. 

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Schools will remain closed until January 10, 2021

A video has gone viral on social media in which students of a university can be seen laughing and shouting slogans, praising the education minister for his earlier decision of announcing the closure of educational institutions till January 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Shafqat tera naam rahega," the students can be seen laughing and chanting in unison. 

"Shafqat Bhai zindabaad, Shafqat bhai zindabad," was another, short-lived slogan before it was replaced by something even more funny. 

"Confirm Jannati Hai," shouted the students, praising the education minister in a light manner. 

Shafqat Mahmood had announced the decision after chairing a meeting of education ministers from all provinces earlier today. 

"All ministers have mutually decided that to keep all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and tuition centres closed," he had announced during the news conference. "However, online classes will continue from November 26 to December 24 after which winter break will start. Schools will reopen on January 11, 2021."

The education minister had said that children's health and safety is the top-most priority of the government, adding that examinations scheduled to take place in December will be postponed, with the exception of a few professional exams.

During the meeting, it was decided that micro-decisions regarding examinations and other matters will be taken by the respective provinces.

