Bollywood
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt unleashes adorable child-like side of her in video

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

While it seems that Indian actress Alia Bhatt is sophisticated on the outside, she actually has an adorable child-like side to her. 

The Sadak 2 star shared a video on Instagram where she along with a little boy and girl were seen running in a forest-like place, with no care whatsoever. 

It was apparent that Alia was having the time of her life as she smiled joyously and twirled her baby blue dress.  

"Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground," the caption read. 

Take a look:



