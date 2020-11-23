Check out PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup

Prime Minister Imran Khan poses in a photo taken in 1992. — Instagram.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, continuing to share interesting images from his past, uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram from almost three decades ago.



The pictured, captioned May 1992, is after the historic 1992 World Cup where for the first time Pakistan had won World Cup after beating England in the final by 22 runs, with Khan leading the side as the skipper.





Earlier, reminiscing about his cricketing days in the 1970s, PM Imran Khan had shared a throwback photo taken in 1974.

The photo has PM Imran and the Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) posing with the trophy in England after drawing the Test series against the hosts.

PM Imran's test career spans over 20 years.

His Test career lasted for about 21 years, up to 1992. He played 88 Tests, scoring 3,807 runs with six hundreds and 18 fifties. He took 262 wickets with 23 hauls of five wickets in an innings and six hauls of 10 wickets in a match.



