Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

PM Imran Khan with the cricket team with the trophy. Photo: Instagram

Reminiscing his cricketing days in the 1970s, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a throwback photo on Monday.

The 1974 photo has PM Imran and the Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) posing with the trophy in England after drawing the Test series against the hosts.

His Test career lasted for about 21 years, up to 1992. He played 88 Tests, scoring 3,807 runs with six hundreds and 18 fifties. He took 262 wickets with 23 hauls of five wickets in an innings and six hauls of 10 wickets in a match.

The photo has raised curiosity levels with fans trying to guess the players.

Can you name them all?

When and where was the picture take?

Three years after the premier made his debut aged 18, he toured England. This picture was taken at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Who is in the picture?

The picture features Sarfaraz Nawaz who made his Test debut in 1968-69 when he played against England in Karachi and his Test career continued till 1984. He played in 55 Tests, scored 1,045 runs with four half-centuries and claimed 177 wickets with four 5WI hauls and one 10WM haul.



Batsman Shafiq Ahmed can also be seen in the photo who made his Test debut in 1974 against England at Leeds. He played just six Tests during a brief career of seven years and only made 99 runs throughout his career.

Opener Talat Ali made Test debut against Australia at Adelaide in 1972-73 and played for seven years till 1979. He scored 370 runs in 10 Test matches with two fifties.

Asif Masood made his Test debut against England at Lahore in 1968-69. He played 16 Tests untill 1977. He made 93 runs and took 38 wickets with one haul of 5WI.

Majid Khan made his Test debut in 1964-65, playing against Australia at Karachi. He scored 3,931 runs with eight hundreds and 19 fifties. He also took 27 wickets and held 70 catches.

Asif Iqbal made his Test debut against Australia in 1964-65 at Karachi. He played for 15 years and played 58 Tests. He made 3,575 runs with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties. He also took 53 wickets with two 5WI hauls.