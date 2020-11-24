Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain pens loving note for Iqra Aziz in sweet birthday tribute

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Yasir Hussain pens loving note for Iqra Aziz in sweet birthday tribute 

Yasir Hussain sent an abundance of love for Iqra Aziz to celebrate her birthday in the most special way. 

On Tuesday, Yasir took to Instagram to shower love on his better-half in a sweer birthday post.

In the photo, Yasir can be seen holding Iqra in a tight embrace. The starlet looks gorgeous clad in a white ensemble.

Yasir, on the other hand, compliments his ladylove perfectly looking dapper in a blue formal suit and tinted shades. 

Iqra thanked Yasir for his sweet gesture and wrote, "Thankyou thankyouu thankyouuu for everything."

In another comment, she added, "Shaadi k is ek saal main apnay jitna khush mujhe rakha hai ab agay zindagi aur bhi haseen hogi inshAllah [You've kept me so happy during this one year of marriage, that I look forward for more]. i love you too my lifeline. Allah humain aesa hi rakhay [May God keep us like this] AMEEN."


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’
Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear
Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars

Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars
Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret
When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'

When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'
Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'

Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'
Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss

Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss
Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback

Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback
Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Latest

view all