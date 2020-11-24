Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
ZAZubair Ashraf

Underage marriage: Sindh Police charges 44-year-old man with rape of Arzoo Raja

By
ZAZubair Ashraf

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

A file photo of the Sindh Police. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have charged Syed Ali Azhar and six others for rape in the case of the forceful conversion and marriage of 14-year-old Arzoo Raja, The News reported on Tuesday. 

The six others include two lawyers, two witnesses, a justice of peace and a nikkahkhwan. They have been charged under sections 3 (punishment for male contracting party), 4 (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) and 5 (punishment for parent or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act.

An investigation report submitted to judicial magistrate XXII of District South exonerated the prime suspect's two brothers and a friend for lack of evidence. The police removed the section of kidnapping after Arzoo denied the accusation.

Read more: SHC orders formation of medical board to determine Arzoo's age

The charge-sheet said the minor 'eloped' with the 44-year-old on October 13. Arzoo's father then lodged a police complaint at the Frere Police Station, accusing Azhar of abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of his daughter. 

The complaint said Azhar's brothers - Syed Mohsin Ali and Syed Shariq Ali - and friend Danish facilitated the abduction. The prime suspect had submitted documents, including free-will, conversion and age certificates to the police through his attorney. They were granted bail.

The documents, however, turned out to be fake as per the records of the National Database and Registration Authority. The prime suspect was then remanded to police custody and Arzoo was sent to a shelter home. 

Azhar has also been charged with Section 375 (v) (sexual intercourse with or without the woman’s consent if she is under 14 years of age) of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

A court is yet to pass an order on the charge-sheet. 

Arzoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at the Panah Shelter Home. Azhar has tested negative and is in jail under judicial custody.

More From Pakistan:

FBR wants Rs10 health tax imposed on a pack of cigarettes

FBR wants Rs10 health tax imposed on a pack of cigarettes
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24
Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 24: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Markets in Sindh allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Markets in Sindh allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm
Lahore police foil terrorist's attempt to storm CTD police station

Lahore police foil terrorist's attempt to storm CTD police station
Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years

Karachi's Frere Hall is being renovated after 16 years
PM Imran Khan convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus strategy

PM Imran Khan convenes NCC meeting to review coronavirus strategy
Army destroys 'RAW-sponsored' terrorist network, kills two commanders in Bajaur: ISPR

Army destroys 'RAW-sponsored' terrorist network, kills two commanders in Bajaur: ISPR
Geeta Suthar death: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR

Geeta Suthar death: Father of 22-year-old says in-laws tortured daughter, rescinds FIR
Check out PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup

Check out PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup
Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus: 50% of staff in Punjab's public, private offices to work from home

Coronavirus: 50% of staff in Punjab's public, private offices to work from home

Latest

view all