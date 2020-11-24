Underage marriage: Sindh Police charges 44-year-old man with rape of Arzoo Raja

A file photo of the Sindh Police. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have charged Syed Ali Azhar and six others for rape in the case of the forceful conversion and marriage of 14-year-old Arzoo Raja, The News reported on Tuesday.

The six others include two lawyers, two witnesses, a justice of peace and a nikkahkhwan. They have been charged under sections 3 (punishment for male contracting party), 4 (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) and 5 (punishment for parent or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act.

An investigation report submitted to judicial magistrate XXII of District South exonerated the prime suspect's two brothers and a friend for lack of evidence. The police removed the section of kidnapping after Arzoo denied the accusation.

Read more: SHC orders formation of medical board to determine Arzoo's age

The charge-sheet said the minor 'eloped' with the 44-year-old on October 13. Arzoo's father then lodged a police complaint at the Frere Police Station, accusing Azhar of abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of his daughter.

The complaint said Azhar's brothers - Syed Mohsin Ali and Syed Shariq Ali - and friend Danish facilitated the abduction. The prime suspect had submitted documents, including free-will, conversion and age certificates to the police through his attorney. They were granted bail.

The documents, however, turned out to be fake as per the records of the National Database and Registration Authority. The prime suspect was then remanded to police custody and Arzoo was sent to a shelter home.

Azhar has also been charged with Section 375 (v) (sexual intercourse with or without the woman’s consent if she is under 14 years of age) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A court is yet to pass an order on the charge-sheet.

Arzoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at the Panah Shelter Home. Azhar has tested negative and is in jail under judicial custody.