Tuesday Nov 24 2020
PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday issued an important announcement for foreign medical graduates after a delegation met the body's vice-president for the recognition of foreign medical and dental colleges.

"It was confirmed to them that the commission is actively working on solving these issues, and completing recognition of foreign medical and dental colleges," the statement issued by the PMC read.

However, recognition is dependent on each foreign college's host country responding with the necessary information, which is in process, the PMC said.

The following was confirmed to the delegation:

- The PMC will complete the recognition process of a foreign college within 10 days of receipt of verification documents from the relevant government of the country.

- As soon as a foreign college is verified and recognized by the PMC, the graduates of the respective college will be processed as per law for licensing pathway.

- The Commission is currently working on, and the Council will take up the issue of, students who have already graduated from black listed colleges, or those which are not recognized by the Commission, to consider any possible alternative solution for them. A final decision will be communicated at the earliest.

