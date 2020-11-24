Sports presenter Zainab Abbas can't believe a year has gone by since her wedding

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas on her wedding day. Photo: Zainab Abbas Twitter account

Pakistani TV host and sports presenter Zainab Abbas let her fans know that it had been one year since she tied the knot, amazed at how quickly time had went by.



Read more: Wedding bells ring for Zainab Abbas as she ties the knot

Zainab married Hamza Kardar a year ago in Lahore. Hamza is the grandson of Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar, who later served as chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board.

Zainab is a famous sports presenter who, in a few years, has managed to amass a fan following and is now a familiar face all over the world due to her knowledge of the sport.