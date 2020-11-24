Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Differences between film and TV actress Veena Malik and her former husband Asad Khattak have now hit the peak as Malik has sent a legal notice of Rs500 million to Khattak.

According to the legal notice sent by Malik, Khattak is "deliberately trying to defame" her and that she had lawfully brought her children to Pakistan.

It further said that Khattak is misquoting the order issued by the local court of Dubai and asked him to share the local court's complete order on social media.

According to the legal notice, Veena Malik's reputation was damaged for which she has asked Asad Khattak to come forth on the media as well as on social media and make an apology within 90 days.

The actress has warned that if Khattak does not apologise, then a defamation case would be filed against him.

It may be recalled that Veena Malik married businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak in December 2013 in Dubai.


More From Pakistan:

President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests
Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise
Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel
Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams
Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C
Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions

Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions
Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar

Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar
Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa
In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police

In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police
PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates
Punjab allows Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on parole ahead of Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral

Punjab allows Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on parole ahead of Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral

Latest

view all