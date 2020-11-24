Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak

Differences between film and TV actress Veena Malik and her former husband Asad Khattak have now hit the peak as Malik has sent a legal notice of Rs500 million to Khattak.

According to the legal notice sent by Malik, Khattak is "deliberately trying to defame" her and that she had lawfully brought her children to Pakistan.

It further said that Khattak is misquoting the order issued by the local court of Dubai and asked him to share the local court's complete order on social media.

According to the legal notice, Veena Malik's reputation was damaged for which she has asked Asad Khattak to come forth on the media as well as on social media and make an apology within 90 days.

The actress has warned that if Khattak does not apologise, then a defamation case would be filed against him.

It may be recalled that Veena Malik married businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak in December 2013 in Dubai.





